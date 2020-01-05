Home

Bernard L. Chaplin

Bernard L. Chaplin Obituary
Bernie Chaplin Bernie Chaplin passed away December 28, 2019 in Lacey, Washington. He was born August 27, 1940 to Ted and Ruth Chaplin in Puyallup, Washington. He was a licensed landscape architect. He is survived by his wife, Sandra (Wilson) Chaplin; and daughters, Julie Chaplin and Lynn (Chaplin) Bockenstedt. A Celebration of Life service will be held Friday, January 10, 2020, 2:00 p.m. at Lacey Presbyterian Church. Reception to follow. Please share memories at www.FuneralAlternatives.org.
Published in The Olympian on Jan. 5, 2020
