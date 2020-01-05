|
Bernie Chaplin Bernie Chaplin passed away December 28, 2019 in Lacey, Washington. He was born August 27, 1940 to Ted and Ruth Chaplin in Puyallup, Washington. He was a licensed landscape architect. He is survived by his wife, Sandra (Wilson) Chaplin; and daughters, Julie Chaplin and Lynn (Chaplin) Bockenstedt. A Celebration of Life service will be held Friday, January 10, 2020, 2:00 p.m. at Lacey Presbyterian Church. Reception to follow. Please share memories at www.FuneralAlternatives.org.
Published in The Olympian on Jan. 5, 2020