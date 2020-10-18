Bernard Steckler
September 23, 2020
Olympia, Washington - Bernard Michael Steckler, 88, passed away September 23, 2020, in Olympia, WA. He was born January 23, 1932, to George and Cecelia (Magyar) Steckler in Hebron, ND. His home the past eight years was at Panorama, a retirement community in Lacey, WA.
Bernie graduated from Marquette High School, class of '49, in Yakima, WA. He graduated from St. Martin's College in 1953, and earned a PhD in 1957 from the University of Washington. He married Joyce Robbins on June 19, 1954 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Lacey. Professionally, Dr. Bernard Steckler was a chemist for Shell Development in California (1957-1961), and a professor/dean at Seattle University and Matteo Ricci College (1961-1996).
Bernie is survived by his wife, Joyce; children Susan, Brian, Ronald, Richard; ten grandchildren; two great grandchildren; and sister, Joan Marsh. He is predeceased by brothers, Fr. Gerard Steckler, S.J., Melvin; and sister, Marilyn Neault.
Memorial donations may be made to Olympia Unitarian Universalist Congregation (OUUC), Seattle University, or St. Martin's University.
To see more of Bernie's life, and/or to leave condolences or memories, please visit www.FuneralAlternatives.org
.