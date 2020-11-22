Bernard V. Whalen
March 21, 1934 - November 11, 2020
Olympia, Washington - Bernard Vincent "Bernie" Whalen, 86, passed away at his home in Olympia, Washington, on Veteran's Day, November 11, 2020. He was born on March 21, 1934, to Vincent F. and Gertrude (Schmitt) Whalen in Schaller, Iowa.
Bernie grew up in Olympia, graduating from St. Martin's High School. He served as a sergeant in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, and the following year attended Olympic Junior College. He worked as an electrician on many large projects, including the Boeing 747 Complex, SeaTac Airport, and the Alaska Pipeline.
Bernie was a gentle, patient, and dedicated family man with a hearty laugh. He enjoyed camping, reading, supporting his grandchildren, riding his motorcycle, and working on his property alongside his late wife, Mary Lue Whalen. He was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and Local 76 IBEW.
He is survived by his sister, Dorothy Docherty; daughters, Michelle Whalen Sankary (Scott) and Colleen Whalen; grandsons, Ben and Jack Sankary of Texas; and his stepchildren, Sonia Shambaugh (Gordon) of Olympia, Aleta Taylor and Darcy Shambaugh; and grandchildren, Tiana and Colton Phillips, and Calico, Scarlett and Zachariah Taylor.
Interment was at Tahoma National Cemetery in Kent, Washington.
For the full obituary or to share memories, go to www.FuneralAlternatives.org
