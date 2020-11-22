1/1
Bernard V. Whalen
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bernard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bernard V. Whalen
March 21, 1934 - November 11, 2020
Olympia, Washington - Bernard Vincent "Bernie" Whalen, 86, passed away at his home in Olympia, Washington, on Veteran's Day, November 11, 2020. He was born on March 21, 1934, to Vincent F. and Gertrude (Schmitt) Whalen in Schaller, Iowa.
Bernie grew up in Olympia, graduating from St. Martin's High School. He served as a sergeant in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, and the following year attended Olympic Junior College. He worked as an electrician on many large projects, including the Boeing 747 Complex, SeaTac Airport, and the Alaska Pipeline.
Bernie was a gentle, patient, and dedicated family man with a hearty laugh. He enjoyed camping, reading, supporting his grandchildren, riding his motorcycle, and working on his property alongside his late wife, Mary Lue Whalen. He was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and Local 76 IBEW.
He is survived by his sister, Dorothy Docherty; daughters, Michelle Whalen Sankary (Scott) and Colleen Whalen; grandsons, Ben and Jack Sankary of Texas; and his stepchildren, Sonia Shambaugh (Gordon) of Olympia, Aleta Taylor and Darcy Shambaugh; and grandchildren, Tiana and Colton Phillips, and Calico, Scarlett and Zachariah Taylor.
Interment was at Tahoma National Cemetery in Kent, Washington.
For the full obituary or to share memories, go to www.FuneralAlternatives.org.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Olympian on Nov. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved