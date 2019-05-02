Beryl Fairfax Northrup Beryl Fairfax Northrup, formerly of Lacey, WA, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, April 19, 2019 at the age of 86. Beryl was born May 3, 1932 in Dallas, Oregon to Fairfax Hayes Parrish and Florence Miriam Hibbard Parrish. Beryl met Norman Neil Northrup while in college, they were married in Vaughn, OR, March 19, 1954. On their 65th wedding anniversary this year they returned to the site where they were married. Mom had many accomplishments during her lifetime, she did an amazing job raising four kids, supporting Dad in his role as a minister and did it with her health issues stacked against her. One of her biggest accomplishments was being selected as Los Angeles County Adoptive Mother of the Year for 1973. Even though Mom suffered from bipolar disorder, she continued to put her family first. If one of her children or grandchildren needed her she was there for them, even in the depths of her depression. She was deeply loved by her family, which speaks volumes about a life well lived, and is the highest honor anyone can wish for. Beryl is survived by her husband Norman of 65 years, their children, Peggy (Terry) Bollenbaugh, Carl (Janice) Northrup, Ann (Bob) Michael, Bill (Linda) Northrup, her sister-in-law Laura Grace Parrish (Warren). Nine grandchildren, Diana, Tracy, Joanna, Melissa, Carissa, Max, Marshall, Anthony and Robert. Four great grandchildren, Mica, Emilee, Hannah and Mikayla, along with nieces Heather Parrish and Linda Parrish and other extended family. Her parents, sister Marilyn and brother Paul predeceased her. There will be a Memorial Service Friday, May 3rd (her birthday) at Northwood Christian Church, 2425 Harvest Lane, Springfield, OR 97477, at 2 p.m. Published in The Olympian on May 2, 2019