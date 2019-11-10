|
Betty D. Bushell Irish August 22, 1955- July 20, 2019 Betty passed away at Mason General Hospital, Shelton, WA. on July 20, 2019 with her family by her side. Betty was born on August 22, 1955 in Olympia, WA. to Robert & Wilma (Looman) Bushell. Betty was preceded in death by her father Robert Bushell and stepfather Lee Roy Looman. Betty is survived by her husband Vern Irish of 47 years, daughter Jill Mikel (Troy), sons Vernon and Kelly, mother Wilma Looman, sister. Lola Smith (Bob), and 7 grandchildren. Betty enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, playing bingo, crocheting and meltdown slot machine. Betty worked in housekeeping at Mason General Hospital and Firlane health and Rehab center in Shelton, WA. There will be a gathering to celebrate Betty's life at a later date.
Published in The Olympian on Nov. 10, 2019