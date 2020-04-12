|
Betty J. Thumser Betty J. Thumser died April 5, 2020 peacefully in her sleep at the Three Angels Adult Home in Lacey. She was born February 21,1925 in Palisade, Nebraska to Edward D. and Verna A. (Sailors) Shreffler. She married Roy Thumser September 17, 1943 in McCleary. Roy preceded her death in April 1999. Betty is survived by sons Gary of McCleary and Keith (Geri) of Arizona; daughters Sonya (Bob) Matson and Debra (Mick) French, both of Olympia. Betty has nine grandchildren, seventeen great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren. Betty was a homemaker and worked in many restaurants during her life. She was involved in her church and was past president of the women's auxiliary VFW5564. Betty and Roy loved dancing. No service is planned at this time, but there will be a celebration of life when public gatherings are permitted again. Tonight, she dances with Roy.
Published in The Olympian on Apr. 12, 2020