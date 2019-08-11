|
|
BETTY JEAN WHETSTONE Betty Jean Whetstone, age 94, passed away on July 22, 2019 at Roo-Lan Health Care in Lacey, WA. She was born in Tonkawa, OK on December 2,1924, to Robert Busby and Alice Mayer. She married Garvice Whetstone on April 28,1949 in Worland, WY. She was a woman of strong faith, who loved the Lord and was very active in Kennewick Baptist Church for 20 years, teaching Sunday school, and singing in the choir. She was a great cook, who enjoyed cooking for family and friends. Very creative, she loved to paint, sew, and decorate; and she was an avid reader. She was a gentle and compassionate woman who deeply loved her family and was a fiercely loyal friend. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. She was preceded in death by her husband, Garvice Whetstone, her mother, Alice Hoffman, her sister, Dorothy Bailey, her brother, Ronald Busby, and a grandson, Alan Eakins. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Sharron and Daniel Luckey; 2 grandchildren, Garvice William Eakins and wife Susana, and James William Eakins III and wife Ikuko; 6 great-grandchildren, Garvice William (Will) Eakins, Jr. and wife Joy, Dante Eakins, David Eakins, Gary Eakins and wife Sharelle, Jamie Fabel and husband Jordan, and Ian Eakins; and 8 great- great- grandchildren. Mrs. Whetstone's ashes will be placed with her husband's at Tahoma National Cemetery in Kent, WA. The family will have a private memorial gathering at the cemetery August 16th.
Published in The Olympian on Aug. 11, 2019