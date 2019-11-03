|
Betty A. Koehler Betty A. Koehler, aged 94, died peacefully on October 22, 2019 after a long battle with dementia. She was born in Tacoma, Washington to Royal and Vernice Sherwood and raised in Parkland. She graduated from Clover Park High School. During her 69 year marriage to George Koehler they raised daughter, Linda , (Robert) and son, Tim, (Peggy) while enjoying a camping, hunting, fishing lifestyle. She was an excellent homemaker, cook, gardener and seamstress. When she retired from the Olympia Brewery she was the only woman in a previously all male office. She was predeceased by her parents, brother Merle, granddaughter Laura, and husband George. Survivors besides her children are sister, Ruby, brother, Eldon, grandchildren Christopher, Beth, Ryan, and their spouses, plus numerous great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Her family thanks the staff at Brookdale Harbor Bay for their loving care of Mom. At mom's request, there will be no memorial service.
Published in The Olympian on Nov. 3, 2019