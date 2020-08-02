Betty Lou Ponzoha After 95 years of living life to the fullest, Betty Lou Ponzoha passed away peacefully on July 16, 2020. She was born May 26, 1925, in Seattle, Wash., the first child born to Walter B. Slade and Sofie T. (Hansen) Slade, joining a blended family of Walter's son and Sofie's four children; a younger brother was born four years later. Betty's family moved from Seattle to Hoquiam and then Aberdeen, Wash., where she graduated from Weatherwax High School in 1943. A good math student, she was encouraged to switch jobs from working in a movie theater to finding a job in the banking industry. This suggestion turned into a banking career that spanned, on and off, three-plus decades, and eventually took her to Olympia, Wash. It was at Olympia's Black Lake Resort that she met the love of her life, Bernard "Ben" Ponzoha. They enjoyed 54 wonderful years of marriage until Ben's death. They had three children, David (Erin), Douglas (Rose) and Diane (deceased); nine grandchildren (one deceased); 13 great grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild born on the date of Betty's death. For many years, Betty's main focus was her family and career. After retirement, Betty took up golf and would always love to tell the story about her hole-in-one. When she and Ben purchased property in Lacey, Wash., gardening became a passion. They also traveled to Reno twice a year, purchased Seahawks season tickets in 1976, and also attended all the UW home games for many years. Betty remained focused on supporting her many grandchildren and their activities. Family gatherings were among her favorites, from holidays to Sunday dinners to family reunions. She will be greatly missed! The family would like to thank all the doctors, nurses, aides and staff at Harborview Medical Center and Providence SoundHomeCare and Hospice. Their assistance and care during these very challenging times for Betty was remarkable and very much appreciated by Betty and her family. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Make-a-Wish, the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, or to a charity of choice
. A celebration of life and Betty's 95th birthday party, postponed by Covid, will be planned for next year, hopefully on or around May 26, 2021. To share memories or read the more detailed story of her wonderful life, visit www.FuneralAlternatives.org