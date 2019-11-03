|
|
Beverly Werner Beverly A. Werner passed away at the age of 91 on October 26, 2019. Bev graduated from Creighton University in Omaha, Nebraska, with a Bachelor's degree in Nursing. Always one to try different things, she moved to Denver, Colorado, to pursue her career and ski. It was here she worked with a neurosurgeon. They flew by charter to many areas in Colorado and Wyoming to care for severely injured patients. Next, Bev moved to Seattle, where she met and married the love of her life, Ken. They raised their three children in Seattle and Olympia, where she continued her career over the years as a surgical nurse. After retirement, she and Ken moved back to Seattle and travelled extensively in the U.S., Europe, and the Far East. Bev enjoyed volunteering, bridge, and golf during her retirement as well. Bev was preceded in death by her husband, Ken; and her parents, Norman and Mary Ellen Kemmler. She is survived by her three children, Susan (Scott), Nancy (Tony), and Keith (Shelley); six grandchildren, Jessica, Hannah, Allison, Anna, Kyle, Kayla; and one great grandchild, Alexis. The family will have a private memorial service to honor her. She will be laid to rest at Tahoma National Cemetery, next to Ken. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. Please share memories at www.FuneralAlternatives.org
Published in The Olympian on Nov. 3, 2019