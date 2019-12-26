|
|
William Lester "Bill" Britton William Lester "Bill" Britton, much-loved brother, father, grandfather and friend, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 at Sutter Roseville Medical Center in Roseville, Calif. A memorial service will be held at St. Dunstan's Episcopal Church, 722 N 145th Street, Shoreline, WA 98133 at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 28. Bill was born in Highland Park, Ill. on Oct. 7, 1936, the son of the late Lester and Hazel (Stellman) Britton. Bill graduated from Highland Park High School in 1954 and studied at Grinnell College and Seattle University. He served in the army from 1959 to 1963, studying Russian at the Army Language School before being stationed in West Germany. After his service, Bill returned to Seattle, graduating from UW Law School in 1969. There he met his first wife Carol; they were married from 1965 to 1984 and had three daughters together. Bill moved to Olympia in 1969, where he worked in private practice before beginning his career with the State of Washington, serving as an attorney and later as an administrative law judge. Bill was married to his second wife, Kathleen, from 1984 to 1992. They had one daughter together, Clara Kathleen (1987-1991). Clara died from a brain tumor caused by neurofibromatosis. Following her death, Bill volunteered at Seattle Children's Hospital for several years. It was a deeply meaningful and healing experience for him. Bill had a lifelong love of singing. In 1995, he had the musical thrill of his lifetime, singing with the Portland Chorale at Carnegie Hall. He loved singing folk songs and lullabies to his daughters when they were young. He valued the friendships forged singing with the choirs at the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, St. Dunstan's Episcopal Church and at Foundation House. Bill had a deep faith in God and looked to this next journey with curiosity and wonder. He was preceded in death by his parents and his daughter, Clara. Mourning his loss are his three daughters and son-in-law, Sara Britton of Seattle, Marjorie and Keith Sippola of Granite Bay, Calif. and Tess Britton of Seattle; his two sisters, Barbara Lacy of Shoreline, Wash., and Georgia (Arnold) Moritz of Prince George, British Columbia; and his four grandchildren, Gunnar, Hanna, Kaarl and Evaliisa Sippola. He is also survived by five nieces and nephews, cousins, extended family and friends. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to Children's Hospital or the .
Published in The Olympian on Dec. 26, 2019