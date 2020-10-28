Bob Kelley

March 28, 1928 - September 22, 2020

Olympia, Washington - Bob passed away, surrounded by his family. His wife of 63 years, Lee H Kelley (Layne), passed before him on 12-11-2011. He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Eveline Jane and Edwin L, and his three brothers, Jack (Lorraine), Dick (Joan) and Ted (Marion).

He is survived by their two children, Steven P. Kelley and Debra Lee Kelley, two adored granddaughters, Emily M. Burns and Erin S. Kelley, as well as, two loved great-grandsons, Lucius Sky and Jasper Sidney.

He filled his 92 years with exciting adventures and travels, with his family and friends.

He started out life as a small town farm boy, from Yelm, WA. Bob went on to a career with Washington State DOT, decades of service in the United Sates Army Reserves and yet another career as a Civil Engineering instructor, at Saint Martins College. He enjoyed helping others, less fortunate than himself, and showed that in his community efforts. His most full-filling life's work, in his later years, was with the Lacey Sunrise Lions. He helped build hundreds of wheelchair ramps for people in need And now, the Lions organization has re-named the project in Bobs honor.

Bob was a mentor to many and a friend to all.

See guest book at Funeral Alternatives of Tumwater





