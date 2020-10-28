1/1
Bob Kelley
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bob's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bob Kelley
March 28, 1928 - September 22, 2020
Olympia, Washington - Bob passed away, surrounded by his family. His wife of 63 years, Lee H Kelley (Layne), passed before him on 12-11-2011. He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Eveline Jane and Edwin L, and his three brothers, Jack (Lorraine), Dick (Joan) and Ted (Marion).
He is survived by their two children, Steven P. Kelley and Debra Lee Kelley, two adored granddaughters, Emily M. Burns and Erin S. Kelley, as well as, two loved great-grandsons, Lucius Sky and Jasper Sidney.
He filled his 92 years with exciting adventures and travels, with his family and friends.
He started out life as a small town farm boy, from Yelm, WA. Bob went on to a career with Washington State DOT, decades of service in the United Sates Army Reserves and yet another career as a Civil Engineering instructor, at Saint Martins College. He enjoyed helping others, less fortunate than himself, and showed that in his community efforts. His most full-filling life's work, in his later years, was with the Lacey Sunrise Lions. He helped build hundreds of wheelchair ramps for people in need And now, the Lions organization has re-named the project in Bobs honor.
Bob was a mentor to many and a friend to all.
See guest book at Funeral Alternatives of Tumwater


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Olympian on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Funeral Alternatives of Washington Inc.
455 North Street SE
Tumwater, WA 98501
(360) 753-1065
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Funeral Alternatives of Washington Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved