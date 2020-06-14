Bob Wick
Bob Wick Bob Wick left us May 1st ... looking for more restful pastures. Bob was a friend to everyone he met ... Husband to Sandy (the mother of his children) & once more. Bob watched with love and pride as his family grew ... his cherished daughter Lori & son Brian ... his appreciated stepdaughter & stepson .. two treasured grandsons ... two big-hearted granddaughters & four dynamic great granddauthters! Bob graduated Olympia High School ... having been active in Band, Football & Distributive Education. He was proud of his friendships at the old Olympia JC Penny's. He served 2 years overseas, then returned to Olympia to start his family. He discovered his love for retail as Assistant Buyer at Frederick & Nelson, downtown Seattle. Bob worked 43 years as a manufacturers sales representative, covering the NW territory that he so dearly loved (WA OR ID MT AK SD UT) ... on the road, helping people & making even more friends. When Bob retired, his passion for gardening became his everyday activity. Due to diminishing health, Bob hired a personal trainer and worked hard to regain his strength, balance & posture ... succeeding for months, until he simply grew too weary. Bob missed his Awesome neighbors in the old Cul-de-Sac ... his card games with his old school buddies around town & his loving, bi-weekly visits with his beautiful Aunt Dodie. Bob will be missed for his ready hugs, his determination to bring a smile to whoever he met & for his wonderful recorded "Santa' message each Christmas. Bob gave his everything to Friends & Family ... Godspeed Bob!

Published in The Olympian on Jun. 14, 2020.
