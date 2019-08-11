|
|
Bobbie Dwayne Lovell May 25, 1963 July 26, 2019 Bobbie Dwayne Lovell was born May 25, 1963 to Art Lovell and Charlene Deal in Shelton, Washington. Bob lived a great life and from an early age had dreams of being a part of NASA At the age of 6, he became totally immersed in Star Trek and could recite each episode in order" Bob finished high school in Tumwater, Washington. He attended college for one year and then he spent two years in the National Guard and twelve years in the Air Force. While in the Air Force, Bob was deployed to Panama where they took down the dictator, Noriega. He then returned to McCord Air Force Base in Tacoma, Washington. While in the Air Force reserves, he was called up to active duty to deploy to Desert Storm, but deployment was cancelled. After that, he attended the University of Washington where he received an Aerospace and Aeronautical Engineering Degree. On February 13, 2000 he married his wife, Janette. After a short employment with Aero Controls in Auburn, Washington, he reached his goal. He was on his way to NASA. He has worked the last 18 years (almost 19) with the NASA Space & Research Center in Huntsville, Alabama until he fell victim to cancer at the age of 55. One of his proudest accomplishments was being on the team that was building the SLS rocket which replaces the Shuttle and will go to the moon and beyond. His dream was to see his rocket fly. He will be watching from Heaven. The pride of his life was his wife and their three beautiful children, Theresa (12), Andrew (11) and Julia (5). He was a devoted father and husband. Bob became a lifetime member of the American Legion, Post 26 in Powell, Wyoming. He is survived by his wife, Janette, children, Theresa, Andrew and Julia, mother, Charlene Deal, father, Art (Rita) Lovell, brother Daniel (Abby) Lovell, David Lovell, step brothers, Robert (Janice) Fortuna, David Fortuna.
Published in The Olympian on Aug. 11, 2019