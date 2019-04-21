|
Bobby Truman Ponder Bobby Truman Ponder, formerly of Tenino, was born April 29, 1937, in Kennett, MO., and died January 24, 2019, in Edmonds, WA. There will be a service held at Tahoma National Cemetery in Kent, Washington, with full military honors on Monday, April 29, 2019, beginning at 12:30 p.m. Bob was cremated and he will be placed alongside his brother heroes already resting in the walls of this beautiful eternal home. Arrangements by Beck Tribute Center, Edmonds, WA.
Published in The Olympian on Apr. 21, 2019