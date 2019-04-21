Home

POWERED BY

Services
Beck's Funeral Home
405 5TH AVE S
EDMONDS, WA 98020
(425) 771-1234
Graveside service
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
12:30 PM
Tahoma National Cemetery
Kent, WA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bobby Ponder
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bobby Truman Ponder


1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Bobby Truman Ponder Obituary
Bobby Truman Ponder Bobby Truman Ponder, formerly of Tenino, was born April 29, 1937, in Kennett, MO., and died January 24, 2019, in Edmonds, WA. There will be a service held at Tahoma National Cemetery in Kent, Washington, with full military honors on Monday, April 29, 2019, beginning at 12:30 p.m. Bob was cremated and he will be placed alongside his brother heroes already resting in the walls of this beautiful eternal home. Arrangements by Beck Tribute Center, Edmonds, WA.
Published in The Olympian on Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Beck's Funeral Home
Download Now