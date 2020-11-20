Bonny Lindsay
October 25, 2020
Fort Lewis, Washington - Beloved mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, Bonny Lindsay, passed away October 25, 2020, in Fort Lewis, Washington. Her children, Steven Kitterman, Nancy Kitterman, and Cindy Chestnut; her grandchildren, Jeffery Kitterman, Craig Kitterman, Stephanie Rouse, and Derek Chestnut; and her great grandchildren, Carter, Chloe, Cale, Calvin, Alex, Gabriel, and Judah are her survivors.
Bonny was predeceased by her parents, Earl N. and Clara Steele; brother, Richard "Dick" Steele; and her sister, Margaret "Peggy" Ervest. Her husband, Charles "Dean" Kitterman, passed away in 1992. A few years later, Bonny married her old high school sweetheart, Ralph Lindsay, Jr, who also predeceased her.
Bonny was always happiest when surrounded by family. She was an accomplished painter, using oil and watercolor as mediums. During her life, she traveled extensively through the U.S. and Europe. She made trips to Aruba and New Zealand as well. She spent many winters in Hawaii while married to her first husband, Dean Kitterman. She also was a snowbird, spending winters in Mesa, Arizona, while married to Ralph Lindsay.
One of Bonny's proudest accomplishments was her 22-year career as a fourth grade teacher in the Tumwater School District. She especially loved teaching science, and putting on plays or choral reading programs.
