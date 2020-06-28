Bradley D. Austin
Bradley D. Austin Bradley Dale Austin, 64, passed away June 15, 2020, in Olympia, Wash., where he was born Sept. 21, 1955. He was Service Manager of the Microsoft Global Business Accounts at Pacific Northwest Bell. He loved antique cars. Brad is survived by his father, Walter D. Austin; brother, Kimbal D. Austin (Diana) and loving extended family. He was predeceased by his mother, Beverly M. (Frank) (Austin) Russell. No services. For the full obituary or to share memories, visit www.FuneralAlternatives.org.

Published in The Olympian on Jun. 28, 2020.
