Brett Alan Johnson On May 26, 2019, Brett Alan Johnson, 61, passed away at home with his family by his side. Brett outlived all medical expectations for a prematurely born, Down syndrome baby. He is survived by his mother, Helen L. Johnson, his brother, Larry W. (Karen) Johnson, niece, Christine (Pat) Hatten, and great nephews, Arlo and Cooper. His father, Everett W. Johnson, preceded him, passing away in 2008. Brett was born and lived his life in Olympia, Washington. He was loved and cared for by his family every day of his life. He was able to attend school and displayed an incredible memory for remembering people he met. His gentle temperament endeared him to all who met him. Brett enjoyed travelling with his parents when they retired and spent their winters in sunny Apache Junction, Arizona. Brett received heartfelt attention and love from so many. The dedication of Kim and Linda to Brett and the support they provided to the family was truly amazing. A very special thanks to the Hospice team who provided exceptional care, allowing Brett to remain in his home until the day he joined his father and other family members who preceded him into the next life. There will be a celebration of life for Brett at Larry and Karen's home on Sunday, August 18, between 2 and 4 in the afternoon for family and friends. Please call 360-561-7930 or 360-786-8822 for directions.
Published in The Olympian on Aug. 4, 2019