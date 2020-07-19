Brian Oldfield Brian was born in Olympia on September 21, 1968 and passed away on the waters off shore of Westport on July 6 th with a fishing rod in his hand and an eighteen pound king salmon on the hook. Brian attended South Bay Elementary School and graduated from Tenino High School. He attended Peninsula College in Pt. Angeles studying in the fish technology program. Fishing consumed his life starting with a stick, a piece of string and a mud puddle all the way to the big waters of Alaska. He also worked in traffic control for power line construction, but his love was fishing. He operated his own drift boat fishing guide service for several years. He is survived by his daughter Noelle Elizabeth Skye Oldfield in Tumwater, his parents Tana & Don in Lacey, a brother Barney and his wife Rocki in Tenino along with his nephews Clay & Marshall Oldfield. Due to current corona virus conditions a private memorial service will be held during which his ashes will be spread on the Chehalis River. A celebration of life may be held at a later date. Condolences or shared memories can be posted on Aberdeen's Harrison Family Mortuary website. Interment will be at Mills and Mills memorial park in Tumwater. Memorial donations may be made to Tenino Kids Fishing Clinic 17137 Cook Rd S.E. Tenino WA. 98589 or a charity of your choice
.