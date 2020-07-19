1/1
Brian Oldfield
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Brian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Brian Oldfield Brian was born in Olympia on September 21, 1968 and passed away on the waters off shore of Westport on July 6 th with a fishing rod in his hand and an eighteen pound king salmon on the hook. Brian attended South Bay Elementary School and graduated from Tenino High School. He attended Peninsula College in Pt. Angeles studying in the fish technology program. Fishing consumed his life starting with a stick, a piece of string and a mud puddle all the way to the big waters of Alaska. He also worked in traffic control for power line construction, but his love was fishing. He operated his own drift boat fishing guide service for several years. He is survived by his daughter Noelle Elizabeth Skye Oldfield in Tumwater, his parents Tana & Don in Lacey, a brother Barney and his wife Rocki in Tenino along with his nephews Clay & Marshall Oldfield. Due to current corona virus conditions a private memorial service will be held during which his ashes will be spread on the Chehalis River. A celebration of life may be held at a later date. Condolences or shared memories can be posted on Aberdeen's Harrison Family Mortuary website. Interment will be at Mills and Mills memorial park in Tumwater. Memorial donations may be made to Tenino Kids Fishing Clinic 17137 Cook Rd S.E. Tenino WA. 98589 or a charity of your choice.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Olympian on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
HARRISON FAMILY MORTUARY
311 W MARKET ST
ABERDEEN, WA 98520
(360) 533-8864
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by HARRISON FAMILY MORTUARY

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved