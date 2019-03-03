|
|
Brittany Leigh Anderson Brittany Leigh Anderson passed from this life on January 18, 2019 at age 30. She was born on March 3, 1988. Her unexpected death at this young age was a shock to all who knew and loved her. Brittany is survived by her daughter, Madison Leigh Anderson Veres; her parents Carma Anderson and Scott Anderson; and many Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, and close friends. A celebration of Brittany's life is scheduled for Sunday, March 10, 2019 at 2:00 PM, Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, 1515 Harrison Ave. NW, Olympia, WA. As all animals were especially dear to Brittany, Memorial donations may be made to Adopt a Pet of Shelton, 940 E. Jensen Rd., Shelton, WA or . See additional information at www.Funeralalternatives.org.
Published in The Olympian on Mar. 3, 2019