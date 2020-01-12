|
Lawrence "Larry" Brown Larry Brown, "that's Sir Lawrence to you," died on January 5, 2020. He was born June 22, 1930 to Joe and Sally (Clauson) Brown in Olympia, Wash. He lived in the Black Lake/Delphi area his entire life, with a brief stint in Bremerton during the war when his father worked in the shipyards. He retired from long-term employment at the Olympia Brewing Co., where he worked in the bottle shop. Larry was an avid gardener and, when he shared his produce, he expected you to use it. He enjoyed BS-ing, especially while enjoying a beer, fishing, or hunting. He looked forward to the annual week-long hunting trip in Chelan, as did his wife who enjoyed the quiet peace at home. Larry loved a good laugh, even when it was at his own expense, was thrifty to a fault, secretive about the location of a blackberry patch (we're still trying to find it!), and loved fiddle and banjo music. At age 79, he decided to quit drinking, to the relief of his family. He never lost his gift of gab and surprisingly outlived those closest to him. Larry's wife, Nena, preceded him in death, as did his sister, Margaret Weber, and his brother, Ron. He is survived by his children, Terry (Diane), Annette Brown (Rick Cooley), Karen Brown (Will Kendra) all of the Olympia area, and Keith (Claudia) of Silverdale, Wash.; several grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. Please join the family in celebrating Larry on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, 12:00 noon at the Black Lake Grange. Bring a story or two to share! Please share memories at www.FuneralAlternatives.org.
Published in The Olympian on Jan. 12, 2020