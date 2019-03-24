|
|
Bryan Bunnell Our son Bryan passed away February 16, 2019. He was born on July 21, 1974. Bryan served 14 years in the Navy. He was working a job in Hickory, North Carolina at the time of his death. Bryan was a wonderful son always put others before himself. Survived by his Mom (Carol) & Dad (Wes), sister Chrissy, wife Jessica, sons Braxton, Forest (Shelton), Peter (Olympia). There will be a potluck celebration of life on March 31, at 1PM at VW Post 318. 2902, Martin Way South.
Published in The Olympian on Mar. 24, 2019