Bryant Lee Adams Family and friends mourn the passing of Bryant Lee Adams on Sunday, March 22, 2020, from complications due to cancer. Bryant, born November 16, 1936 in Sandy, Utah, was the youngest of nine children born to Daniel S. Adams and Linda Kartchner. He served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Ontario, Canada and then attended BYU, where he married Janet Hains Eckersley. Bryant graduated with a PhD in biochemistry from the University of Wyoming. He and Janet have twelve childrenRoselyn (Kevin Sant), Sheri, Stirling (Kif Augustine), Nora (Ron Wendel), Gaylene (Jeff Davis), Valerie (Sam Lee), Matthew (Jen Yogi), Spencer (Chelsea Leinenbach), DeAnn, Nathan, Benson, and Janeel. Bryant worked as a research biochemist for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, where he began researching a cure for cancer, a lifelong pursuit heightened when Janet passed away in 2016 from cancer. He also worked as an environmental engineer. Bryant had a lifelong love of music and sang regularly with family around the piano and in church choirs. He played several musical instruments and enjoyed composing. He was a devoted member of his church and a disciple of Jesus Christ. He worked hard, lived with enthusiasm, and always jumped at the opportunity to serve others. He is greatly missed.
Published in The Olympian on Apr. 3, 2020