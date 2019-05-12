Carol Ann Trasatto Carol Ann Trasatto, age 64, passed away in Olympia, Washington on March 24, 2019 from non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. She was a beloved herbalist who generously served the Olympia community at Radiance Herbs and Massage since 1992. For 18 years, she gave monthly talks at Traditions Fair Trade and wrote articles for the newsletter Plants & Planets that she co-founded. She spoke at international conferences, taught classes locally, and was an effective advocate for the plant world and holistic healing. She grew up in Wilmington, Delaware, where she graduated from Padua Academy in 1973. She graduated from The University of Delaware in 1977 with a communications degree. After college, she worked for the Delaware State News in Dover as a journalist. Ever the writer, her words live on in several works, most significantly her book Conscious Caregiving: Plant Medicine, Nutrition, Mindful Practices to Give Ease. Carol is survived by her father, mother, brother, sister-in-law, nephew, a circle of dear friends, and a community who relied on her teachings. A Celebration of Plant Wisdom in her honor will take place on Sunday, May 26, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at The Longhouse at The Evergreen State College. All are invited to celebrate her life, her dedication to the plant world, and her contributions to community. For more information and to make a financial donation, go to GoFundMe: Carol Trasatto Healing Fund. Please share memories at www.FuneralAlternatives.org. Published in The Olympian on May 12, 2019