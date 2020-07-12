Carol Frances (Johnson) Anderson Carol Frances (Johnson) Anderson passed away at home peacefully at 87 on February 19, 2020. She was born December 12, 1932 in Bellingham, WA to Marie and Halton Johnson. She graduated from Olympia High School in 1950 and received a Bachelor of Arts in Elementary Education from the University of Washington. Upon graduation, she married Karl Eugene Anderson and had four children; Karen, Kris, Kurt, Kraig. Carol pursued her working career while raising her family, which included positions with the Thurston County court and Washington State legislature. Carol's true passion was travelling where she explored the world with her friends and family. Carol enjoyed her yearly trips to Hawaii and Lincoln City and the time spent with her loving companion of 30 years, Bob Krier. When she wasn't traveling, she enjoyed meeting up with her friends called the Lunch Bunch and lifetime friend Linda Furber. Carol found pleasure in opera, gardening and making intricate needle point pillows that decorated her home. Besides her children and Bob, she is survived by her seven grandchildren; Emma Bean, Max Bean, Sy Bean, Cali Anderson, Zach Anderson, Holden Anderson, and Linnea Anderson. Carol was a dear friend, mother, and grandmother and will be missed tremendously. She was laid to rest on March 5th at the Masonic Cemetery.



