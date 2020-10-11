Carol Fuller
September 28, 2020
Olympia, Washington - Judge Carol A. Fuller, Ret.
Carol was born on August 8, 1930, to Burton and Pauline (Kenyon) Rogers. She grew up in Everett, Washington. She peacefully passed away on September 28, 2020, at the age of 90.
Carol attended the UW School of Law. While there, she met and fell in love with fellow law student Herbert Fuller. The couple married in 1954. Their son Jay was born in 1956, and daughters Marya in 1958, and Nina in 1959. For the next fifteen years, Carol was a full-time homemaker raising her three small children.
Carol began practicing law in 1970 with Pierce County Legal Services. Carol and Herb joined their professional, as well as personal lives, when they founded Fuller & Fuller, Attorneys, in 1972. The law firm continues under the aegis of Carol and Herb's children, all of whom became lawyers, as well as Jay's wife Leonor.
In 1974, Carol began her distinguished career in public service when she became the District Court Judge in Mason County. Five years later, she became the first female Superior Court Judge in Washington outside of King County when she was elected to the Thurston/Mason County bench.
During Carol's judicial career, she dispensed justice on a wide variety of cases, from complex litigation against the state, to capital crimes, civil litigation, and family law matters. She especially enjoyed performing weddings and approving adoptions.
Outside of her judicial career, Carol had a busy life. She was an active supporter of the arts, especially live theater. She never lost her love of travel and traveled widely in Europe and Asia.
Carol's favorite pastime in retirement was spending time with her grandchildren. Carol is survived by her children: Jay (Leonor); Marya; and Nina (Ralph Strickland). She leaves behind her grandchildren: Evan (Elizabeth) and Sean Fuller (sons of Jay and Leonor Fuller); Jasmine Fuller Cannon (daughter of Marya Fuller); and Matthew and Paul Strickland (sons of Ralph and Nina Strickland). She also welcomed step-grandchildren into the family: Shannon and Kalea Strickland and their children. Carol's husband predeceased her in 2018, after a marriage of more than 60 years.
Should anyone wish to make a donation in Carol's memory, please consider the Thurston County Food Bank, 220 Thurston Ave. NE, Olympia, WA 98501, or online at thurstoncountyfoodbank.org
.
A memorial service will be livestreamed on Saturday, October 17, 2020, at 1:30 p.m. To access the livestream link or to share memories of Carol, please go to www.FuneralAlternatives.org
.