Carol Jean Elliott Carol Jean Elliott, 82, passed away Nov. 2, 2019 in Olympia, Wash. She was born Oct. 27, 1937, to Ray and Blanche Coleman, as one of 10 children. Carol is survived by her husband, Edwin Elliott; sons, Larry, Les and Reed Fauver; stepsons, Edwin Roger Elliott and Alan Elliott; seven grandkids; five great grandkids; brothers, Alvin Coleman (wife, Kathy), Pat Coleman (wife, Lois), Mike Coleman, and Gary Coleman; sisters, Alice Forester and Janet Watson; and many nieces and nephews. Private family service. Arrangements through Funeral Alternatives of Washington, 360-753-1065.
Published in The Olympian on Nov. 10, 2019
