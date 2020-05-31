Carol Law Carol Baker Law, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend, passed away on February 24, 2020 after a long, courageous battle with breast cancer. Carol was a nurturer at heart, and that was woven into all of her life's pursuits and accomplishments. We will always remember her thoughtfulness, keen intellect, tremendous smile, and her warm embraces. Born on May 3, 1946 in Boston, MA, to Thomas and Ygerne Baker, she spent most of her childhood growing up in Cleveland, OH, and graduated from Cleveland Heights HS. She attended the U. of Michigan, where she obtained a bachelor's degree in nursing, as well as met the love of her life, Don Law. They married in 1968, and continued to live in Ann Arbor, while she worked as a child psychiatry nurse, and he continued his studies as a law student. Their first child, Kristi, was born just in time for Don's graduation in 1971. Don served as captain in the US Marine Corps for 3 years, and their second child, Eric, was born in Camp Lejeune, NC. At the conclusion of Don's military commitment, Carol and Don decided to move across the country to the Pacific Northwest, a heavenly place they had once visited, and one of the only regions they could imagine with both mountains and ocean at their doorstep. Don received a position at the attorney general's office in Olympia, WA, where they ended up spending the next 45 years. This special town of theirs is where they welcomed two more sons into the world, Robert, then Stephen, and where Carol worked full time as a pediatric nurse while raising her 4 children. Carol possessed many outside interests, including hiking, skiing, and scuba diving. Later in life, she enjoyed gardening, volunteering with her Fred Hutchinson guild, and spending time with her grandchildren. Her appreciation for the natural world and its conservation was evident in so much of how she lived. Carol is survived and deeply missed by her husband of 51 years, Don; their children, Kristi (husband Peter), Eric (wife Maria), Rob (wife Whitney) and Steve; her grandchildren, Owen, Lucy, Dafna, Bear, Marco, Sylvie and Rafe; and her own siblings, Tom, Diane, Bruce and Mark. Carol's laughter, bright smiles, and love of friends and family lives on. If you choose to remember Carol, in lieu of flowers, a donation to the Fred Hutchinson Olympia Guild would be close to her heart. Please share memories at www.funeralalternatives.org.
Published in The Olympian on May 31, 2020.