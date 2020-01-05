|
Carol M. Myers Carol Maurine Myers passed away October 31, 2019 in Olympia, Washington, her home of 50 years. She was born March 3, 1933 to Marvin and Alla Parsons in Aberdeen, Idaho. Carol graduated from Aberdeen High School and South Sound Community College. She married William Myers Jr. on December 3, 1955 in Aberdeen. Over the years, Carol held numerous jobs, including dental assistant, accountant, Realtor, and real estate appraiser. She also was co-owner of Myers Construction for more than 30 years. She belonged to Soroptomist and the National Association of Women in Construction (NAWIC). She loved travel, reading, cooking and spending time on the Oregon coast. Carol is survived by her husband; daughter, Lisa Myers of Seattle; brothers, Lynn Parsons of Blackfoot, Idaho, and Steve Parsons of Sterling Idaho; three grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and sister, Marlene Fehringer of American Falls, Idaho. She was predeceased by her daughter, Lori Krzemionka; and her parents. A graveside service will be held Tuesday, January 7, 2020, 1:00 p.m. at Masonic Memorial Park, Tumwater. Memorial donations may be made to the Shriners Hospital for Crippled Children in Portland, Oregon. Please share memories at www.FuneralAlternatives.org.
Published in The Olympian on Jan. 5, 2020