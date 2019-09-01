|
Carol Shivel On August 20, 2019, Carol Shivel breathed her final breath on earth. She was born in Kalamazoo, Michigan on November 12, 1933 to Ralph B. and Ruth (Wilbur) Shivel. She is survived by sons, Scott W. and Annie Cubberly of Olympia, and Robert B. Cubberly of San Francisco; and grandchildren, Jessie E. and Henry S. Cubberly. She is interred in the Temple Beth Hatfiloh section of Masonic Memorial Park in Tumwater, Washington. To read the full obituary or share memories, please visit www.FuneralAlternatives.org.
Published in The Olympian on Sept. 1, 2019