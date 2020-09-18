Caroline Mae Sigman Carol passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 5th, holding her husband, Mark's hand, with her children nearby. Carol was born on July 12, 1952 to Muriel and James Hoff in Tacoma, Washington. She grew up in Tacoma and graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School. Carol met her soul mate, Mark, on a blind date in 1977. They married on October 29, 1979 and settled in Olympia to raise their family. In 1986 Mark and Carol found a fixer upper and made it their home where they lived for the next 34 years. Carol worked in the medical field as a Neurodiagonistic Technician and office manager for 26 years. Carol loved her family above all else. She is survived by her husband, Mark, their three children Emmet (Catherine), Micah, and Neilie (Austin) Matejowsky and their four grandchildren - Torin, Ronan, Pepper and Arlo. She is also survived by her two sisters Kathy (Dennis) Gross and Pauli (Jeff) Finnigan, extended family and long- time friends, too numerous to list. Carol was many things to many people. She was kind, generous, funny and courageous, a steadfast friend, advice giver and yet more listener, and always a shoulder to cry on (as Carol would attest to, traits she perfected from Pat Sigman, her Mother in Law). Carol and Mark created a beautiful, welcoming garden for barbeques and gatherings that they enjoyed sharing. She had a green thumb that was envied. Carol also enjoyed touring yard sales and Holiday bazaars with her dear friend Lucinda. Carol lived her life well. She surrounded herself with people she loved and who loved her. We are all better for having had Carol in our lives. We will always love and miss her. Due to COVID a celebration of Carol's life will be held at a later date.



