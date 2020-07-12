Carolyn Joy James Carolyn Joy James passed away peacefully July 6, 2020, of complications of Alzheimer's. She was diagnosed in 2011 and fought a courageous battle for nine years. Carolyn was born June 8, 1938, in Portland, Oregon to parents Joseph Meade Wood and Violet (Fesler) Wood. She married Lee Allyn James on December 19, 1959, in Seattle, Washington. They had two sons, Bradley (Audrey), and Barry (Sarah). Carolyn graduated from Central Washington University with a B.A. in Liberal Arts with a specialty in Art History. She was a stay-at-home mother while her sons were in school, and only later became a secretary. Carolyn and Lee purchased a summer cabin on the shore of Hood Canal in 1965, and the James family spent countless hours there boating, sailing, crabbing, and shrimping. Carolyn enjoyed gardening and, in 2000, she graduated from the WSU Master Gardener program. She was preceded in death by her younger son, Barry; and is survived by her husband, Lee A. James; son, Bradley A. James; sister, Joan (Wood) Kennedy; brother, Joseph P. Wood; sister, Pamela (Wood) Fogel; and brother, Scott M. Wood. Carolyn and Lee were long-time members of Westminster Presbyterian Church in Olympia. A memorial service is planned for a later date. Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
. Please share memories at www.FuneralAlternatives.org
