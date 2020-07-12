1/1
Carolyn Joy James
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carolyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carolyn Joy James Carolyn Joy James passed away peacefully July 6, 2020, of complications of Alzheimer's. She was diagnosed in 2011 and fought a courageous battle for nine years. Carolyn was born June 8, 1938, in Portland, Oregon to parents Joseph Meade Wood and Violet (Fesler) Wood. She married Lee Allyn James on December 19, 1959, in Seattle, Washington. They had two sons, Bradley (Audrey), and Barry (Sarah). Carolyn graduated from Central Washington University with a B.A. in Liberal Arts with a specialty in Art History. She was a stay-at-home mother while her sons were in school, and only later became a secretary. Carolyn and Lee purchased a summer cabin on the shore of Hood Canal in 1965, and the James family spent countless hours there boating, sailing, crabbing, and shrimping. Carolyn enjoyed gardening and, in 2000, she graduated from the WSU Master Gardener program. She was preceded in death by her younger son, Barry; and is survived by her husband, Lee A. James; son, Bradley A. James; sister, Joan (Wood) Kennedy; brother, Joseph P. Wood; sister, Pamela (Wood) Fogel; and brother, Scott M. Wood. Carolyn and Lee were long-time members of Westminster Presbyterian Church in Olympia. A memorial service is planned for a later date. Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. Please share memories at www.FuneralAlternatives.org.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Olympian on Jul. 12, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved