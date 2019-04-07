|
Carolyn R. Lehman Born July 28, 1924, Carolyn Ruth Lehman passed away peacefully at her home in Olympia, WA on March 21, 2019. She loved her family, friends, and being active in The United Churches of Olympia. A graveside service will be held Friday, April 12, 2019, 2:00 p.m., at the Fort Vancouver Barracks Post Cemetery on Fourth Plain in Vancouver, WA. Carolyn is survived by her sons, Rick (Brenda) Lehman of Olympia, and Ken Lehman of Spokane, WA; and daughters, Ruth Lehman of Olympia, and Marie (Gary) Bricker of Kea'au, HI. To read the full obituary or share memories, please visit www.FuneralAlternatives.org.
Published in The Olympian on Apr. 7, 2019