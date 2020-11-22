1/1
Carolyn Werner
1934 - 2020
October 10, 2020
Olympia, Washington - Carolyn Jean Werner, 86, passed away on Oct. 10, 2020, in Olympia, Wash. She was born September 17, 1934, to Mable McCann in Seattle, Wash. Her mother passed away two years later and Carolyn was adopted by Ruth Larson. A 48-year resident of Lacey, Wash., Carolyn was a bond underwriter for Hartford Insurance, a licensed real estate agent, and retired from Washington State DSHS. She was a member of Evergreen Christian Community. Carolyn is survived by her sons, Lawrence Hoff (Barbara) and Charles Hoff (Marcia); grandchildren, Jennifer Naipo, Breanna Hoff and Stephanie Goodey; and great grandchildren, Kealani and Kainoa Naipo. Read the full obituary or share memories at www.FuneralAlternatives.org.


Published in The Olympian on Nov. 22, 2020.
