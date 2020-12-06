1/1
Catherine Bowman
1951 - 2020
Catherine Bowman
November 22, 2020
Tenino, Washington - Catherine Anna Galey Bowman passed away November 22, 2020, Tenino, Washington, her home for over three years. She was born September 11, 1951, to Donald Gavin Galey Jr. and Anna Mae Stetz Galey in Pocatello, Idaho.
Catherine graduated in 1969 from Shorecrest High School in Shoreline, Washington. She worked as an administrative assistant with the State of Washington Department of Agriculture.
She was a faithful member of the Jesus Name Pentecostal Church in Yelm, Washington. She had a great sense of humor, and loved gardening, farming, and canning.
Catherine is survived by her sons, Jake Sebald, Jason Bowman, Dan Bowman, and Charles Bowman (adopted grandson); grandchildren, Daeja Bowman, Brandon Bowman, Noah Sebald, and Anthony Skinner; and sisters, Donna Irene Haines, Anna Marie Campbell, and Shawn A. Earnes. She was predeceased by her parents.
A service will be held Saturday, December 19, 2020, 1:00 p.m. at Jesus Name Pentecostal Church, 204 Jefferson Ave. NW, Yelm, WA 98597.
Please share memories at www.FuneralAlternatives.org.


Published in The Olympian on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
19
Service
01:00 PM
Jesus Name Pentecostal Church
