Charlene Buchner Mackey Charlene Buchner Mackey passed away on June 13, 2019 in Olympia, Wash., her home the last 20 years. She was born February 9, 1940 to Marvin and Aleatha Buchner in Albany, Ore. Charlene was graduated from Olympia High School in 1958, and married Donald Mackey on June 25, 1960 in Olympia. Professionally, she was a pediatric medical assistant at Spokane Pediatrics, and in Mesa, Ariz. She was a member at United Churches of Olympia, Rainbow Girls, and 30-year member of Beta Sigma Phi. Charlene loved her family, a good book, a walk on the beach, and time with her girlfriends. The world already misses her love and compassion for people. Charlene is survived by her husband, Donald Mackey of Olympia; daughters, Julie Mackey Aulava (Sam) of Federal Way, Wash., Kathy Mackey Simons (Neil) of Spokane, Wash., and Michelle Mackey Williams (Steve) of Olympia; grandchildren, Austin Aulava, Olivia Charlene Aulava, Madeleine Simons, Megan Williams, Cade Williams, Natalie Williams, and Amira Williams; brother, Richard "Dick" Buchner (Maureen) of Merced, Calif.; and sisters, Karen Buchner Gray (Dennis) of Olympia, and Sherry Buchner O'Connor (Frank) of Olympia. A private gathering of family and friends to celebrate her life will be held in July. Donations in Charlene's memory may be made to any of the following: Quixote Communities, Lewy Body Dementia Association, or Providence St. Peter Foundation (Hospice). Please leave memories at www.FuneralAlternatives.org. Published in The Olympian on June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary