Charles Blocher
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles Blocher We are sad to say goodbye to a great man, Charles Leroy Blocher. Chuck passed away 5/27/20 in Olympia from cancer. He was 76 yrs of age & born in Olympia, WA. He was preceded in death by his wife Mary Kay, parents Loyal & Mildred Blocher, sisters Penny & Cathy & brothers Jerry & Gene. He is survived by his partner Donna Cole, children Ben, Holly, Donna's children Scott, Jennifer & 12 grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother Lee, sister Nancy, nephews & nieces. Chuck served 2 yrs in the Army, was an iron worker in KS & WA prior to working & retiring from safety at WA State. Chuck's life was full of work, travel, family, friends, cars & fun. He will be remembered for his humor, smile, kindness, wild streak, as well as his immense love for his family, friends, & his cars. He will be missed by hundreds of friends as well as the Flamingos of Black Lake & his cat Missy. There will be a celebration of life hopefully toward the end of summer at Black Lake Grange, Olympia. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Kitten Rescue of Mason County.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Olympian on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved