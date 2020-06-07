Charles Blocher We are sad to say goodbye to a great man, Charles Leroy Blocher. Chuck passed away 5/27/20 in Olympia from cancer. He was 76 yrs of age & born in Olympia, WA. He was preceded in death by his wife Mary Kay, parents Loyal & Mildred Blocher, sisters Penny & Cathy & brothers Jerry & Gene. He is survived by his partner Donna Cole, children Ben, Holly, Donna's children Scott, Jennifer & 12 grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother Lee, sister Nancy, nephews & nieces. Chuck served 2 yrs in the Army, was an iron worker in KS & WA prior to working & retiring from safety at WA State. Chuck's life was full of work, travel, family, friends, cars & fun. He will be remembered for his humor, smile, kindness, wild streak, as well as his immense love for his family, friends, & his cars. He will be missed by hundreds of friends as well as the Flamingos of Black Lake & his cat Missy. There will be a celebration of life hopefully toward the end of summer at Black Lake Grange, Olympia. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Kitten Rescue of Mason County.



