Charles "Larry" Carlson Charles Lawrence 'Larry' Carlson, PhD, CPA, born August 31, 1945, St. Peter's Hospital, Olympia Washington, passed away on October 27, 2018 in Oakland, California. Larry grew up on Madrona Beach, attended Griffin Grade School and Olympia High School, graduating in 1962. He went on the University of Washington, joined Delta Kappa Epsilon Fraternity and graduated in 1966. He moved to California and attended UC Berkeley, where he obtained both a Master's degree and a PhD in History. He later attained his CPA designation and opened an accounting practice. In 2000 he established Carlson Financial Management in Emeryville, California and provided investment advice and services to a variety of clients. His love of travel led him to Spain, most of Europe and Cuba. He had a wide variety of friends and was especially close to his Poker group which met for over 30 years and still managed to maintain their friendship. Larry leaves his brother Jim, in Huntington Beach, California, his nieces, Karin Carlson Morgan and Krista E. Hines, and their families, cousins, Sally Carter, Barbara Neal, Monica Belisle, all in King County, and Sue Ellen Brennen in Dallas, Oregon. Internment services to be held at Mills and Mills, 5725 Littlerock Rd. SW, Tumwater, WA at 11:00 AM Wednesday, September 11, 2019. Reception and lite lunch to follow.
Published in The Olympian on Sept. 1, 2019