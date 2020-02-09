Home

Charles F. Hayes Charles F. Hayes, 89, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Christmas Day, 2019, with family by his side. Beloved husband of Helen R. Hayes who preceded him in death, father of two boys, Ted (Elizabeth), Tom (Shari) and grandfather of four, Madeline & Joe, Johnny & Rosie. Charlie retired from the military in 1972, moved his family to the PNW and became the director of the Washington State Traffic Safety Commission. He retired in 1994. A celebration of Charlie's life will be held on Saturday, February 15th, at 11:00 am at Haven of Rest, Gig Harbor. https://www.havenrest.com/obituary/Charles-Hayes
Published in The Olympian on Feb. 9, 2020
