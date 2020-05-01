Charles Henry Mercer III Charles Henry Mercer, III, was born at Madigan General Hospital and raised in Lacey, Washington. He passed away April 12, 2020, at his home in Port Hadlock, Washington and buried at Mt. Tahoma Cemetery. Chuck graduated from North Thurston High School in 1968 and attended Evergreen State College. He was preceded in death by his father, Charles H Mercer Jr; mother, Martha "Lou" Zinkan; and brother, Daniel Mercer. Chuck's veracious reading took him to places that many of us just dream about. In addition to reading, he loved sailing, and his dogs. His latest comfort dog, Grace, will miss him dearly. He is survived by sisters Linda and Marcene, and brothers Steve and Larry.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store