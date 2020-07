Charles Kelsey Bishop Charlie, age 84, passed away May 18, 2020, in Olympia, Wash. He was born in 1936 to Roy and Rose Bishop in Prince George, B.C., Canada. He graduated from Olympia High, served in the U.S. Army, and worked in the Olympia building trade. He is survived by his wife, Carolyn; daughters, Stephanie, Jennifer (Ron), and Jodie (Paul); 10 grandchildren; and loving extended family. To read the full obituary or share memories, please visitwww.FuneralAlternatives.org