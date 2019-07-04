Charles L. Swanson Born in Olympia, Washington at St Peter Hospital on May 4, 1950 to Ernestine and Jim Swanson, passed away June 13th in Neah Bay, Washington. We can be at peace that he spent his last minutes on this earth doing what he loved the most fishing with his dog on the Straits of Juan de Fuca. Chuck graduated from Olympia High School in 1968 and participated in Boys Club Board of Control, Senate, Boys Club Council, Ski Club and Track. Chuck was also a standout football player and named the hardest hitting lineman and winner of the traditional Meatgrinder Award. He lived in Colorado and Texas but spent most of his life in Olympia. Chuck was an entrepreneur working as a general contractor (CJ's Construction) and spent many years helping people remodel homes and using his creative mind for projects. He enjoyed coaching his son's baseball teams and made a very positive impact for the players he coached. You could always find him cruising around town in his van with a cigar in his mouth and his dog in the passenger seat. He got his sense of humor from his mother and it never felt like he took anything too seriously, except for his fishing and his University of Washington sports. He was preceded in death by his mother and father, brother Clifford and his sister Charlotte. He is survived by his wife Jeni, sons Chad (Andrea) and Joey (Kristen), grandchildren Brynn, Mason and Jace and his sister, Carole Boe as well as several nieces and nephews. There will be a Celebration of Life at Harmony Hall located at the Washington Land Yacht Harbor and RV Park (9101 Steilacoom Rd SE, Olympia 98513) between 4-8 pm on Thursday July 11th. Published in The Olympian on July 4, 2019