Charles Lamont Zink Jr. was born on November 16, 1936 in Atlanta, Ga to Charles and Anne Zink Sr. He died on July 4, 2020 in Olympia Wa. Charles is survived by his wife, Sarah and children Cindy Zink, Monty Zink, Beth Koontz, Leslie Reardon, 13 grand children, and 15 great grand children. He is now safely in the hands of God. An on-line guest book can be found at www.woodlawn-funeralhome.com along with photos.