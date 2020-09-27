Charles Marshall

February 2, 1926 - September 5, 2020

Kirkland, Washington - Charles Robert (Bob) Marshall passed away peacefully on September 5, 2020 in Kirkland, WA. Bob was born to Charles and Celia Marshall on February 2, 1926 in Pullman, Washington. Bob had three siblings; older brother Eldon and sisters, Madge and Marilyn. Madge died at an early age in a car accident. Bob was very close with his surviving sister, Marilyn, who he enjoyed talking with often. Bob idolized his brother Eldon and always wanted to follow in his footsteps. Bob joined the Air Corps after high school as he wanted to join Eldon in flying WWII missions in Europe. The war ended before Bob got through flight school and not being able to fly with his brother might have been his only regret in life. Eldon was his hero and best friend until his death in 2015.

Bob graduated from Pullman High School in 1944, where he played both football and basketball and held the single game scoring record in basketball when he graduated. Bob then chose to attend Washington State University and his lifelong passion for the Cougs began. Bob graduated in 1950 with a BA in History and completed his Bachelor of Education in 1952. Learning was a life-long passion for Bob and he earned his Master of Education in 1956 and his Doctorate in 1971 at WSU. In 1989 Bob was presented the first Distinguished Alumnus Award from the College of Education at WSU. Even with his academic achievements, his most important accomplishment at WSU was meeting his wife and love of his life, Dawn, in the famed Cougar Cottage ("The Coug"). Bob and Dawn were married in 1949 and celebrated their 69th wedding anniversary in June of 2018. Bob was a loving husband who was devoted to Dawn until her death in November of 2018.

Bob began his career in public education with his first teaching job in Twisp, Washington. Bob continually worked at his craft and became a principal in both Yelm and North Kitsap school districts. He then became the business manager in South Kitsap school district until serving as Assistant Superintendent in Olympia from 1962-1968. In 1968, Bob was promoted to Superintendent of the Olympia School District before leaving in 1972 to become Deputy State Superintendent of Public Instruction. In 1974, Bob became Executive Secretary of the Washington State School Directors' Association. Bob was involved in many professional organizations, including the National Education Association and Washington Education Association. Bob showed kindness and respect to all he encountered and was beloved by his friends and work associates because of it. Bob was a class act.

As important as Bob's career was to him, his family always came first. Bob and Dawn enjoyed raising their two kids, Nancy and Rob in Olympia's Holiday Hills neighborhood. Living in the same neighborhood with his brother Eldon, who was the city manager in Olympia, was a special bonus. Bob loved getting together with family and always looked forward to reunions in Pullman and the annual "Marshall Open" golf tournament. Bob and Dawn cherished their wonderful neighborhood friends from Yelm, Holiday Hills and later Indian Summer.

Bob and Dawn enjoyed traveling, including special trips to the Wimbledon tennis tournament and the 1998 Rose Bowl between WSU and Michigan. It was the first Rose Bowl game WSU had played in during Bob's lifetime and he enjoyed every minute of being in Pasadena except the final score. Bob's other interests included gardening, playing tennis and he was an all-around sports fan, but his biggest joy was being Granddad to his five grandchildren. Whether spending time with them while "snowbirding" in Arizona or being with them to celebrate birthdays and holidays, Grandpa Bob always had a smile and encouraging words for his grandkids. He loved taking them to McDonalds for a big breakfast after an overnight stay. He truly was a proud and generous grandfather.

Bob is survived by daughter Nancy, son Rob (Sandy) and his five grandchildren, Austin, Jennifer, Collin, Matthew and Marshall. The family wishes to thank Lakeview Assisted Living for their support and care in Bob's final year and requests any remembrances be directed to the Cougar Athletic Fund at Washington State University to honor Bob's lifelong love for WSU.





