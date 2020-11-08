Charlotte O'Keefe

June 28, 1924 - October 17, 2020

Olympia, Washington - Our Mom, Charlotte Iverson O'Keefe, was born on June 28, 1924.

Her life, 96 years, was packed full of adventures. Mom was born at home on Frost Prairie, near Bucoda, WA , on the family chicken ranch. Mom's parents, Ole and Florence Iverson and her only sibling, Marguerite Iverson Hill, worked their ranch until the family bought a small store on Old Highway 99 known as Iverson's Grocery.

Aunt Marguerite's journals share that the Iverson family truly lived the 'House on the Prairie'.

Mom graduated from Centralia High School in 1942. She was a good student and played the French horn in the high school band. We learned to be proud of that accomplishment!

Mom joined the women's Navy service, WAVES, in 1943 and was stationed in Oakland, CA. There, she met a young enlisted Irish lad from Chicago at Sweet's Ballroom. The Coast Guard and the Navy united with the wedding of Charlotte Iverson and Jack O'Keefe on July 13, 1947 at the Women's Club in Olympia.

While working at the Iverson's family grocery store, Mom learned how to balance a ledger. This was the beginning of her natural affinity for accounting which led to her career as finance officer with the Olympia School District. Mom was very good at the "bottom line" and it served her well while planning and creating opportunities for her children: Nancy (Steve), Linda, Peggy (Jay), Jack ( Carrie).

There are never enough words to describe such a remarkable woman. Our Mom, a strong Nordic woman, made many sacrifices to make our lives productive and stable.

After Mom's retirement from Olympia School District,

her second life ignited with activities that included

ballroom dancing, international lawn bowling, cruising, crafting, and hostessing parties in Sun City, Arizona, kept them very busy. Mom truly enjoyed spending time with her grandsons, Aaron, Tait, and John.

Mom and Dad moved back to Olympia in 2008. Jublilee at Hawks Prairie would be their final home together. Dad passed away in 2016 at 97 years young. Mom remained the their home until 2019 when she and her dog, Lucky, moved into Peggy and Jay's home until her passing on10/17/2020.

The Hill and Specht family along with many nieces and nephews will forever be part of Charlotte's cherished family. Because of Covid there will be no service. Simply, remember Mom's grit and determination. Call upon it if you need.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store