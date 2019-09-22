Home

Chelsea E. Spooner Chelsea E. Spooner, age 49, died in a fire at her home in Rainier WA. on July 31, 2019. Her beloved dog Koko Puffs also died. Chelsea graduated from North Mason High School in 1987 and was a star basketball player there and her class Valedictorian. She attended Reed College for 2 years before starting a career at the Dept. of L&I in Tumwater. She is survived by her Mom Jeanne and her aunt Mary of Helena MT. Chelsea was a free spirit, she was smart, artistic, funny and a lover of opera. She was a funky fashionista and referred to herself as "Mama Spoo". An informal celebration of her life will be held at Lions Park, 800 Wilson ST SE in Olympia on Sat. Sep 28th from 11-1PM.
Published in The Olympian on Sept. 22, 2019
