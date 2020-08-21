1/
Cheryl Leyla
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Cheryl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Cheryl Leyla Her love and energy lives on Cheryl Leyla of Shelton, Washington passed away at Providence Medical Center in Olympia, Washington on August 15th. Cheryl had an unrelentingly enthusiasm. She cherished others and never let the obstacles she faced in life get her down. Her smile and laugh were infectious, and she had an uncanny ability to see and understand the needs of others and the world around her. She never hesitated to speak her truth and was constantly working on her healing. Her presence was an invitation to examine and discover yourself. Cheryl loved to travel and spent much of her life traveling abroad and lived in Turkey, Panama, and Puerto Rico for over 20 years. Cheryl was born in Oxford, Wisconsin in 1952 as Cheryl Nafziger. She was the daughter of Dr. Ezra George Nafziger and Margaret Mary Nafziger (now both deceased). She attended elementary school in Battle Creek, Iowa and middle and high school in Sioux City, Iowa. She graduated from Central High School in Sioux City, Iowa in 1970. Cheryl earned many other degrees and awards over her lifetime. She was a certified Reiki Master in the Usui System of Natural Healing and practiced Reiki, a Japanese health and healing art, for over 30 years. She led many workshops for other practitioners as well. Cheryl studied Spanish and Sociology at Augustana College in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and Social Psychology at the University of Nebraska-Omaha. She studied Turkish at the University of Maryland. During her career Cheryl set up the first crisis hotline in the Canal Zone of Panama in 1987. She worked for the Washington State Legislature as an information specialist and as a facilitator for the Women's Domestic Violence Support Group at SafePlace in Olympia. Cheryl completed a certificate as a Communication Center Specialist and worked to respond and direct 911 calls in Mason County. She was a Certified Nursing Assistant, working in dementia care and later with foster children. She loved and appreciated her patients, recognizing their unique gifts and personalities. Cheryl loved animals and had many beloved pets over her lifetime. She bred Persian and Himalayan show cats, adopted, and cared for stray kittens, and created a Backyard Wildlife Sanctuary in her Shelton home. Cheryl is survived by her loving brother, Richard Nafziger, and her nieces Mia Nafziger and Tess Nafziger. There will be an online celebration of life for Cheryl on Saturday, August 22nd at noon. Please contact Rich Nafziger at rknaf@hotmail.com, if you wish to participate.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Olympian on Aug. 21, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved