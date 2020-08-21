Cheryl Leyla Her love and energy lives on Cheryl Leyla of Shelton, Washington passed away at Providence Medical Center in Olympia, Washington on August 15th. Cheryl had an unrelentingly enthusiasm. She cherished others and never let the obstacles she faced in life get her down. Her smile and laugh were infectious, and she had an uncanny ability to see and understand the needs of others and the world around her. She never hesitated to speak her truth and was constantly working on her healing. Her presence was an invitation to examine and discover yourself. Cheryl loved to travel and spent much of her life traveling abroad and lived in Turkey, Panama, and Puerto Rico for over 20 years. Cheryl was born in Oxford, Wisconsin in 1952 as Cheryl Nafziger. She was the daughter of Dr. Ezra George Nafziger and Margaret Mary Nafziger (now both deceased). She attended elementary school in Battle Creek, Iowa and middle and high school in Sioux City, Iowa. She graduated from Central High School in Sioux City, Iowa in 1970. Cheryl earned many other degrees and awards over her lifetime. She was a certified Reiki Master in the Usui System of Natural Healing and practiced Reiki, a Japanese health and healing art, for over 30 years. She led many workshops for other practitioners as well. Cheryl studied Spanish and Sociology at Augustana College in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and Social Psychology at the University of Nebraska-Omaha. She studied Turkish at the University of Maryland. During her career Cheryl set up the first crisis hotline in the Canal Zone of Panama in 1987. She worked for the Washington State Legislature as an information specialist and as a facilitator for the Women's Domestic Violence Support Group at SafePlace in Olympia. Cheryl completed a certificate as a Communication Center Specialist and worked to respond and direct 911 calls in Mason County. She was a Certified Nursing Assistant, working in dementia care and later with foster children. She loved and appreciated her patients, recognizing their unique gifts and personalities. Cheryl loved animals and had many beloved pets over her lifetime. She bred Persian and Himalayan show cats, adopted, and cared for stray kittens, and created a Backyard Wildlife Sanctuary in her Shelton home. Cheryl is survived by her loving brother, Richard Nafziger, and her nieces Mia Nafziger and Tess Nafziger. There will be an online celebration of life for Cheryl on Saturday, August 22nd at noon. Please contact Rich Nafziger at rknaf@hotmail.com, if you wish to participate.



