Chester R. Davis Chester R. "Chet" Davis, 75, passed away April 8, 2020, in Olympia, Washington. He was born June 24, 1944, to Eleanor and Edward Davis in Bremerton, Washington. He was a 31-year resident of Lacey, Washington, and also lived in Tumwater, Washington, where he grew up and graduated high school in 1965. Chet served in the U.S. Army (1965-1967) during the Vietnam War. He retired from Washington State Department of Printing, and was a past president of the Lacey Eagles Club. He married Virginia Conway on November 27, 1989. He enjoyed the Seahawks, NASCAR, metal detecting, and fishing. But most of all, he loved spending time with family and friends. Chet is survived by his wife, Virginia L. Davis; sons, Kevin A. Davis and Brian K. Davis; stepdaughters, Jamie L. (Conway) Baker (Jesse), Shannon M. Conway, and Debra Kalani (Shimmin); 10 grandchildren; six great grandchildren; and brothers, Edward Davis (Nicci) and Ronald C. Davis (Sue). He was predeceased by his parents, and sister, Darlene Ramsey. At Chet's request, there will be no services. Please share memories at www.FuneralAlternatives.org
Published in The Olympian on Apr. 19, 2020