Christine Reid
1971 - 2020
Christine Reid
September 5, 1971 - October 11, 2020
Olympia, Washington - Christine Ellen Reid passed away October 11 at her home in Olympia, WA. Born in Pasadena, TX, on September 5, 1971, she moved to WA with her family in 1975. Christine is survived by her parents Kathryn (Mrochko) Reid and C Garry Reid; her sister Kathleen Thompson (Steve) of Fairbanks, AK; her brother Jeffrey (Becky) of Bonney Lake, WA; nephews William, Peter and Max; her Aunt Mary Ann (Tom); Uncle Mike (Johanna); Uncle George (Sylvia); and many cousins.


Published in The Olympian on Nov. 8, 2020.
