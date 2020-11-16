Christine Taylor
July 5, 1933 - November 12, 2020
Olympia, Washington - Christine Marie Taylor passed away peacefully, Thursday, November 12, 2020. She was born July 5, 1933 to John and Mae McClellan in Leola, Arkansas.
Chris traveled with her family from Texas to Washington state to live on a newly purchased apple orchard. Chris graduated from Okanogan High School in 1951.
She met Bill Taylor and they were married December 6, 1952. They welcomed four children, Cynthia, Denise, Brenda and Glenn into their family over the next seven years.
Chris traveled with Bill for his job with the Forest Service throughout Washington and Oregon. In retirement, Chris and Bill traveled over the United States.
Chris did a lot with 4-H activities, state extension classes, various college classes, Boston Harbor Garden Club, church and community activities, and was a member of the Olympia Orchid Club. Chris raised many orchids as a hobby and loved sharing information about orchids with many people.
Chris and Bill loved gardening and met many friends when they sold produce and flowers at the Olympia Farmers Market.
Chris is preceded in death by her father and mother John and Mae McClellan, her brothers Bill and Dwayne McClellan and her sister Kathy Mackie.
She is survived by her husband Bill Taylor of 68 years, her children Cynthia Egan (Bob), Denise Martocchio (Lido), Brenda Bourgeois (Ray) and Glenn Taylor (Sojung); eleven grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren. She is also survived by one brother Gene McClellan.
A celebration of life will be held at a later time and date. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the charity of your choice
.